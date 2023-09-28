Heart technology is available to more

More people with severe aortic stenosis (AS) are now able to access minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment options thanks to changes to Medicare funding last year.
As outlined by the Medical Services Advisory Committee public summary document, Medicare-funded access to transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) can now be considered in all patients with severe AS. [1].
Previously it was only performed in patients who were assessed as being too high risk for a surgical aortic valve replacement, also known as open heart surgery.
The TAVI procedure is typically performed via a puncture in the groin to deliver the new valve, rather than surgically opening the chest cavity and replacing the aortic valve.
The implant then follows the circulatory system back to the heart, where the new TAVI valve works immediately to take over the old valves function.
Director of Cardiology at both St George Public and Hurstville Private Hospital, Dr Mark Sader, said the procedure carries far less risk of post-operative complications in select patients than surgery.
"And as it is less invasive, often the patient is in hospital only a couple of days," he said.
"With the change in funding, now all patients, regardless of their risk for surgery, may be considered for TAVI by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, who can advise whether TAVI or surgery is more appropriate for that particular person.
"TAVI is not going to be the right route for everyone, especially if more than one valve, or a mechanical valve, is needed."
In the US and Europe, data shows that most people over 75 go with the TAVI, unless there's a reason not to, between 65 and 75 are considered for either, while those under 65 usually have surgery.
"Nobody wants to have major surgery if they don't need to, and research is now showing statistically lower rates of a valve deterioration in patients who have had TAVI compared to patients who have had surgery[2]," Dr Sader said.
Recent research also shows the valve used in TAVI has significantly lower rates of deterioration or dysfunction compared to the valves used in surgical procedures.
Around 60 per cent of valves used in heart procedures globally - and about 50 per cent in Australia - are now TAVI.
The decision between TAVI or surgery comes down to a Heart Team assessment of the patient, which usually includes an aged care doctor, a cardio-thoracic surgeon, a cardiologist, a TAVI operator and a specialist TAVI nurse.
This approach occurs whether it is a public or private patient. It's designed to ensure the pros and cons of the patient's options are considered from all angles.
