Chances are they could be a respected colleague or friend, living out of their car or caravan. They could be a former neighbour, who's in and out of crisis accommodation. They could even be a family member, who is couch surfing between friends' or strangers' homes. The scary thing is there are only one or two life circumstances that can take any of us from having everything, to having next-to-nothing. A lost job. A relationship breakdown. A serious illness. It can happen to any of us and all it can take is a run of bad luck.