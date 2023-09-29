Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We can all play a part in tackling the homelessness crisis

By Nia Briguglio
September 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It only takes one or two life circumstances to change for any of us to go from having everything, to having next to nothing. File photo
It only takes one or two life circumstances to change for any of us to go from having everything, to having next to nothing. File photo

The demand for housing and homelessness services from vulnerable older people in Australia continues to rise. In 2019 - 2020, over 24,000 people aged 55 years and over received services from specialist homelessness support agencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.