Illawarra locals say Crown St development will bring vitality, jobs, and a CBD filled with construction

Updated September 28 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:45pm
Inset photo (bottom left, clockwise): Shanay Howie, Benjamin Harrison, Christine Mann, Sally Corrigan, Cara Hickey, and John Bolec. Background photo is the project proposal to renew and extend Globe Way and enliven eastern end of Globe Lane. Picture ADM Architects & Jackson Teece
Wollongong residents have welcomed the release of $280 million plans to overhaul the vacant former David Jones site. However, some believe the site should be used for other purposes. Others raised concerns about how much its construction will disrupt the city and whether there will be enough parking.

