Thirty years ago, a still-grieving Wayne Davis appeared on the front page of the Mercury, appealing for the public's help in finding his partner William 'Bill' Rooney's killer.
Two days prior police had reopened the investigation into the death of Mr Rooney, who was found semi-conscious with serious head injuries in Crown Lane on Valentine's Day 1986. He died six days later.
Mr Davis died in 2020 without knowing how his 35-year-old partner came to suffer his fatal injuries, a question that remains unanswered.
A Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes has heard that a flawed police investigation had left the circumstances of the death unclear.
Mr Rooney's case is among over 30 examined by the inquiry, which this week has heard evidence from police officers involved in reviews of some of the deaths.
At the time of Mr Rooney's death, Mr Davis said, police "weren't that interested - it was just another 'p--fta'."
The morning Mr Rooney was found in Crown Lane, police failed to secure the scene, which allowed a nearby retailer to hose it down, destroying evidence.
During Mr Rooney's post-mortem no sexual assault examination was conducted; a senior homicide detective told the inquiry there was no valid reason why this did not happen.
The inquiry has also heard that physical items of evidence and records related to Mr Rooney's case are missing.
Mr Davis always believed his partner was killed because of his sexuality, and the day after Mr Rooney was found told police that his partner had spoken with Leslie John Harrison, a man involved in gay bashings - whose alibi police never checked.
Strike Force Parrabell, which investigated gay hate crimes, concluded there was no bias involved in Mr Rooney's death, but also identified the possible involvement of serial rapist Mark Anthony Scerri.
In May 2023 Scerri was questioned in a private hearing as part of the hate crime inquiry, which heard he remained a "primary person of interest".
The Mercury article from 1993 suggests at that time, Mr Rooney's death was being treated as a murder.
A report to the coroner the day he died said there were suspicious circumstances, but police later concluded that he had likely died as a result of an accidental fall, while a coronial investigation found the cause of his injuries was undetermined.
The Special Commission of Inquiry is also considering the death of WIN newsreader Ross Warren, who disappeared from Sydney's eastern suburbs in July 1989.
It is due to report in December.
