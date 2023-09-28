Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Looking back as plans to knockdown Wollongong's 1966 David Jones store are unveiled

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Then and whats to come: A 1966 advertisement from the Sydney Morning Herald marking the opening of Wollongong's David Jones; and future plans for the site.
Then and whats to come: A 1966 advertisement from the Sydney Morning Herald marking the opening of Wollongong's David Jones; and future plans for the site.

After nearly 60 years, it looks like the old David Jones building in Crown Street Mall could be torn down to make way for a game-changing $280 million hotel development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.