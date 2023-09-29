Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Albion Park woman Luna Lay Leong says 'it's never too late' to improve your literacy

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated October 1 2023 - 9:57pm, first published September 29 2023 - 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luna Lay Leong at her Albion Park home. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Luna Lay Leong at her Albion Park home. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Many people in Australia struggle daily due to low literacy levels but Albion Park woman Luna Lay Leong says "it's never too late" to improve your reading and writing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.