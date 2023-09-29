Many people in Australia struggle daily due to low literacy levels but Albion Park woman Luna Lay Leong says "it's never too late" to improve your reading and writing.
Now that her children have grown up and she is no longer juggling the family take-away business the 58-year-old enrolled in an adult literacy course at TAFE NSW.
"It's very good to meet people and [to] learn. It's never too late to learn English no matter what your age," Luna Lay Leong said.
Mrs Lay Leong moved to Australia from East Timor 40 years ago and English is the third language she has learnt.
"When I came to Australia ... I had to go to work, so I don't have any time, no time for learning," she said.
Having the time to improve literacy is a hurdle for many people according to the Australian Council for Adult Literacy (ACAL) said.
"So many people come back to this when they've raised their family and finished working," President of ACAL, Jo Medlin said.
"You might be someone raising your children, but if you haven't got childcare for them, you can't go into a literacy class. So time is a big barrier."
Many government forms need to be filled out online, so digital literacy is also important, Ms Medlin said.
About 44 per cent of Australians struggle with everyday reading and writing.
That's according to the latest comprehensive data on Australian adult literacy levels from a survey conducted over ten years ago by the OECD Programme for International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC).
Mrs Lay Leong has spent the last five years studying at TAFE Wollongong and Shellharbour and said it has improved her confidence and social life.
Once she enrolled in the literacy course she was inspired to enrol into a digital skills and floristry course.
"I used to have to rely too much on my kids to take me [to the doctors] and with phone calls and now I can do anything myself," she said.
She enjoys sharing her knowledge by volunteering to arrange floristry arrangements for events and encouraging her community to improve their literacy and English language skills.
Community college WEA Illawarra also offers literacy, numeracy, language, and digital skills courses for adults.
"This year we have seen a steady increase in students taking on this training however we know that many more individuals could benefit from this training," a WEA Illawarra spokesperson said.
