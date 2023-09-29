Illawarra's SES may be better known for flood rescues and helping during storms, but they're also called in for searches and, in some cases, body recoveries.
It's been a tough month for volunteers, with crews called in after a man's body was found under Sea Cliff Bridge.
Mental health jobs occur quite frequently, SES Shellharbour's Nikki Ristoski said.
"It's either a search when the person has not been found and we've got little information. Or, unfortunately, it can also be to assist in body recovery," she said.
SES joined Illawarra's firefighters, paramedics, police, surf lifesavers and mayors, who walked with me to support local charity Talk2MeBro and raise funds for mental health and suicide prevention.
Wollongong Unit's Jactina Brash, Steve Cliffe and Mao Qu, Kiama Unit's Liam Poole, and Ms Ristoski and Andrew Horne from Shellharbour Unit, were among the volunteers who gave up an hour of their Sunday for the walk.
It's important to have an outleft after dealing with such tough calls, Ms Ristoski said.
"It's spending time with my family, with my children," she said of her own outlets.
"It's important that everybody finds what makes them happy. If it's something that they like to do a hobby, spend time with your family, or call a friend.
"It's really important to identify those things that can, not distract you because it's important that we still recognise what has happened, but find something that brings you back to your happy place."
For Kiama Unit's Liam Poole, his happy place is all about music, art and his favourite TV shows.
"I like to go home, put on a bit of music or TV shows that I've watched, something that I'm familiar with, and I'll just do a bit of work on some models I have, or a bit of painting. Something to have that constructive approach, rather than focusing on something negative that's just happened."
Wollongong Unit's Steve Cliffe focuses on what crews did to help during the emergency.
SES has a peer support program in place for its members.
I've registered to walk and raise funds for Talk2MeBro's September fundraiser 'Walk With Me', and set a personal goal of 120 kilometres to help those struggling. I've hit my goal, but I'm going to see just how far I can walk.
Find out more at talk2mebro.org.au or make a tax deductible donation here.
