Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Talk2MeBro fundraising walk: SES volunteers walk for mental health

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 29 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES volunteers Liam Poole, Jactina Brash, Steve Cliffe, Andrew Horne, Nikki Ristoski and Mao Qu, with Illawarra Mercury journalist Nadine Morton. Picture by Sylvia Liber
SES volunteers Liam Poole, Jactina Brash, Steve Cliffe, Andrew Horne, Nikki Ristoski and Mao Qu, with Illawarra Mercury journalist Nadine Morton. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra's SES may be better known for flood rescues and helping during storms, but they're also called in for searches and, in some cases, body recoveries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.