Reynolds primed to shake off the LeBron James effect in NRL decider

Has there been a more criminally underrated player over the last decade than Adam Reynolds?
By now, most people with a passing interest in rugby league will tell you South Sydney's decision to let him go is one of the more monumental blunders of recent times. Take a look at his whole career, though, and you start to wonder if we all haven't dropped the ball on the 33-year-old long before now.
He's been subject to the LeBron James effect. James reached eight straight NBA Finals between 2011-2018, though opportunistic critics somehow couch that incredible run as a 'failure' given it only resulted in three championships.
"He's got to three prelims in the last three years and failed," Cronk said ahead of the 2021 season when Reynolds was off contract at Souths and seeking a long-term deal to see out his career at Redfern.
In the debate that ensued, Cronk doubled-down and said he'd want more "bang for buck" when it comes to Reynolds' finals record. No one's more entitled to an opinion, but it's worth analysing Reynolds against some of his contemporaries in those bang for buck stakes.
The three-year reportedly $2.4 million deal he inked with the Broncos ahead of last season is decidedly modest when compared to the monster $1 million-plus contracts of Daly Cherry-Evans, Ben Hunt and Mitchell Moses.
Despite never finding himself in that million-dollar-per-season discussion, Reynolds has reached five prelims and two grand finals in 12 top-grade seasons, missing the finals just twice. Overall he boasts 24 appearances for 13 wins at win-rate of 54 per cent.
Cherry-Evans debuted a year earlier and has tallied 18 finals matches in which he's 8-10 for a win rate of 44 per cent. Hunt debuted three years earlier and has made 15 post-season appearances for a 7-8 ledger and win percentage of 46 per cent.
Moses is at an earlier stage of his career, but has 12 finals games to his name from 11 seasons for just four wins - all of them coming in his seven years with Parramatta. It's more food for thought and direct comparison, but Reynolds finals resume is even superior to Jonthan Thurston's 14 seasons at the Cowboys.
As far as overall career win percentage, Reynolds' 63 per cent is superior to Cherry-Evans (53 per cent), Hunt (50 per cent) and Moses (50 per cent), and significantly so. Which of that group is the superior player is a far more nuanced discussion but, in the bang-for-buck stakes at club level, Reynolds buys and sells them.
The finals record fallacy is just one of several that surround the Broncos skipper. The Rabbitohs supposedly baulked at more than a one-year deal over concerns about the then 31-year-old's body despite the fact he's played less than 20 games in a season just twice in 12 years.
It's perhaps no coincidence that the Rabbitohs missed the finals in the year of his lowest return (16 games) in 2016. They quite notably, and unfathomably, missed the playoffs this season just a year after his departure.
All told, you'd be hard-pressed to find a player more underrated in recent times. It goes some way to explaining why he and Kevin Walters have been a match made in heaven. Walters could well be the most underrated player ever - certainly of the modern era.
It's why Sunday's grand final shapes as legacy-defining for Reynolds in a way it is not for counterpart Nathan Cleary. Cleary is on the path to immortality, with several more years ahead of him to build on what's already a hall-of-fame resume.
At 33, Reynolds does not have that time. Fairly or not, his representative record is limited to two appearances in 2016 before being spat out the back door after losses in the opening two games of the series. He was overlooked in the absence of Cleary this year for reasons best known to others.
While he was a key cog in the Rabbitohs 2014 premiership triumph, his influence was dwarfed by that of Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess.
The aforementioned record of finals appearances speaks to his consistency and value to the Rabbitohs, but through the likes of Inglis and Burgess departing, and Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell arriving, it was never definitively 'his team'.
You cannot say the same about this Broncos outfit. He's the captain and leader on and off the park, the architect of everything his side does.
Brisbane's storied history is mostly littered with home-grown legends. If Reynolds takes the Broncos to a title, he'd arguably move past Glen Lazarus as the best marquee recruit in the club's history.
On top of all that he'd be, in relative terms, perhaps the second-lowest-paid premiership-winning halfback of the last decade. Talk about bang for your buck.
