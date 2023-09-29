Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Australia's Adam Zampa set to play crucial role at Twenty20 Cricket World Cup

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla junior Adam Zampa is set to do the bulk of Australia's spin duties during the Twenty20 World Cup. Picture by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images
Warilla junior Adam Zampa is set to do the bulk of Australia's spin duties during the Twenty20 World Cup. Picture by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Adam Zampa has been tipped to be "integral" to Australia's fortunes at this year's Twenty20 World Cup, despite the added pressure of being their only specialist spinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.