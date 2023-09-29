Adam Zampa has been tipped to be "integral" to Australia's fortunes at this year's Twenty20 World Cup, despite the added pressure of being their only specialist spinner.
Cricket Australia announced the late withdrawal of Ashton Agar on Thursday night, meaning that the side will roll the dice on having the Warilla junior as their sole recognised spin option for the campaign in India - where pitches are traditionally tailored to spin.
Agar missed out due to a calf issue, with his spot in the final squad taken by batter Marnus Labuschagne, as Travis Head remains under an injury cloud.
It means that Zampa will do the bulk of Australia's spin workload, with the wrist spinner likely to rely on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for support. The World Cup gets under way next week, with Aussies' first clash being against hosts India on October 8.
While the decision to only have one spinner may seem risky, former NSW left-arm wrest spinner David Freedman - who is also a current state coach and selector - believes Zampa will thrive under the pressure.
Zampa was instrumental in Australia winning the T20 World Cup in 2021, finishing the tournament with 13 wickets - the second highest haul of any player - at an average of 12.07.
"Zamps has been the lock selection in our one-day side for any number of years," Freedman told the Mercury.
"He bowls well in all conditions, he bowls at really difficult times, he bowls at the best players and his bowling is very well suited to the sub-continent. He bowls at a quick-ish pace and attacks the stumps. And when you get that variable bounce, he's in the game.
"He's got so many wicket-taking options and his variety is really good. Adam's such a good competitor - the bigger the contest, the more he tends to bowl well. So he's crucial - and even more crucial now, given the make-up of the team.
"He'll play an integral role for Australia."
Australia will head into the tournament on the back of some mixed form in the lead-up.
They thrashed South Africa 3-0 in a T20 series before winning the next two One-Day Internationals, with the hosts then fighting back to take the series 3-2. The Aussies then dropped their opening two ODIs against India before claiming a 66-run win in the final game on Wednesday.
Despite these inconsistent results, Freedman believes Australia should be among the favourites heading into the World Cup.
"I think they will do well, they've been a really good one-day team for a long time now," he said.
"Obviously India will be hard to beat on their home soil and England have really good white-ball success. But now that we've got some of our best players back in (Mitch) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Pat) Cummins, and Maxwell is a big in for the team.
"They've had a good preparation and all played a lot of cricket on the sub-continent now. We've got really deep batting and we've got really good balance with whichever option we want to play. We've got all-rounders like (Cam) Green, (Marcus) Stoinis, (Mitch) Marsh and Maxwell.
"I think we've got all bases covered and I'd like to think that we're one of the top two or three contenders for the trophy."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.