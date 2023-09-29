How Coniston's grand final winner Kaydin Harrison did his ACL and kept playing

Adrenaline played a huge part in Coniston goalkeeper Kaydin Harrison playing on in the Illawarra Premier League grand final despite having a ruptured ACL for the majority of the second half.
The shot-stopper was down for an extended period and despite reserve goalkeeper David Booth being put through his paces on the sideline during that time, you never really got the feeling that Harrison was set to be substituted.
Harrison's knee went without any contact early in the second half, moments after Matt Floro had given Coniston the lead in the match.
Not much was thought of it, other than the fact that after Harrison rose from the deck, central defender Daniel Loe took the goal kicks for the remainder of the match.
It was only in the aftermath of the celebrations that Harrison found out the extent of the pain. He had fully ruptured his ACL. Not only that, but he suffered minor tears to his MCL and meniscus as well.
"After I kicked the ball and I planted my foot my knee just gave way and that's when it happened," the goalkeeper said.
"With ACL injuries it hurts at the start and then you can get up and walk on it after about five minutes. And I think that was the case because I was down for a fair while.
"There was no contact when I planted my foot. My knee just went in and I just knew something was wrong straight away."
Despite the eventual extremity of the injury suffered during the game, Harrison did not fully realise the extent of it until the next day.
"I went to 'mad Monday' the next day and I could't even stay out for more than two hours. I had to go home, my knee was throbbing," Harrison continued.
"I got an MRI the next day and then it took a week for them to get back to me. But my physio looked at it probably about four days before the radiologist did and he was pretty sure I had fully ruptured my ACL. The radiologist confirmed it and also to minor tears to the MCL and meniscus as well."
Harrison said that the injury had left him 'devastated'. But in the wake of the grand final, he said it was a moment he would never forget.
"When it happened we were 1-0 up at the time. All the adrenaline was pumping through and I wasn't really thinking about my knee," he said.
"Yeah it was hard to walk but it was more of me just wanting to get the win not only for me but for the boys as well. They worked so hard and the fans came out in numbers as well. So it was more just that everyone was there supporting me and even the boys on the field were pushing me through the pain.
"I'm so glad we got the job done because it was a great day."
Harrison is expected to miss the entire 2024 season due to the injury. Despite this, he said he was positive of a return the following year.
"I'll definitely be back in 2025. My main focus next year is to just focus on rehab and get my knee better and stronger," Harrison added.
"Hopefully it never happens again, knock on wood. By my main focus is just to get better and be back in 2025. Everyone's been messaging me, they're all supporting me through this tough time.
"I'm absolutely devastated that I can't play next year. But at the end of the day it happens and you have just got to push through and everyone's there supporting me and helping me through it."
