Jessica Hull will aim to continue her career-best form aflame when the World Athletics Road Running Championships get under way in Latvia this Sunday.
The Albion Park talent - who has broken several national women's records in 2023 - now has her eyes set on gold when the inaugural competition is held in Riga.
The 26-year-old's 2023 highlights include taking back the Australian and Oceania mile (1.61km) record in June with a run of 4:18.24. It is the second time in the past 12 months that she has held that milestone. Hull also shattered the national women's 1500m record in June (3:57.29) and clocked an Australian 3000m record (eight minutes, 31.81 seconds) in March.
The event also marks Hull's third major championships of the year, having made the women's 1500m final at last month's World Athletics Championships and being part of Australia's mixed relay team that claimed bronze at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in February.
"We saw them as three opportunities to perform in a championship this year," Hull told the Athletics Australia website.
"Always having Riga as the goal posts at the end of the season has kept me excited and the momentum going. I haven't felt like I am ready to be done yet and we have used this year to learn how to have such a long season.
"(It's about) finding out how to do enough to hold fitness and not lose fitness by the day."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.