A strike force investigating the deaths of gay men in the Bondi area did not look into the possibility of Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren's disappearance as a hate crime at all, an inquiry has heard.
The July 1989 death of Mr Warren is among the cases examined by the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ Hate Crimes, which this week heard evidence from former members of the NSW Police Force Unsolved Homicide Team (UHT).
Strike Force Neiwand was formed in October 2015 to investigate the deaths of Mr Warren, John Russell and Gilles Mattaini, which all occurred in the Bondi-Tamarama area.
But despite deputy state coroner Jacqueline Milledge finding in 2005 that Mr Warren was a victim of homicide - and noting he probably met his death at the hands of gay hate assailants - the inquiry heard Neiwand decided not to investigate a list of potential suspects identified in an earlier operation and instead focused on Mr Warren's associates.
A progress report from March 2017 noted: "Possible homicide by possibly of a domestic nature involving a former partner rather than the result of gay hate gang violence (as thoroughly investigated by Taradale)".
Neiwand ultimately criticised the work of Taradale - and its officer, former Detective Sergeant Stephen Page - and the 2005 findings of deputy state coroner Jacqueline Milledge, alleging DS Page's investigation was flawed and skewed the subsequent inquest.
Neiwand concluded Ms Milledge's findings should be overturned and the three deaths reclassified as undetermined, but neither the families of the men nor the state coroner were informed of these conclusions.
Former Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Leggat, who joined Neiwand in 2017 as coordinator, admitted he had forgotten to inform the state coroner.
Mr Leggat accepted that Neiwand did not uncover anything in its investigation that would change Ms Milledge's findings.
But he told the inquiry he did not see anything to suggest the investigation supervisor, Detective Sergeant Steve Morgan, nor the officer in charge, Detective Constable Michael Chebl, were deliberately trying to minimise the possibility of gay hate playing a role in the deaths.
The investigations coordinator of Neiwand in its first year, former Detective Chief Inspector John Lehmann, said he had not known the strike force failed to look into the persons of interest identified by Taradale and was surprised to hear it had focused on the possibility of a non-gay hate murder in Mr Warren's case.
"My recollection was that anything uncovered or anything relating to Strike Force Taradale would have been important for Strike Force Neiwand to look at and consider," Mr Lehmann said.
He also said he did not know that Neiwand's summary for Mr Warren's case stated Ms Milledge's coronial findings were wrong.
But Mr Lehmann said it was "totally wrong and offensive" to suggest Neiwand's purpose was to rebut the findings of Taradale and Ms Milledge.
The inquiry heard he had earlier described Mr Warren's death as "probably a 'gay hate' motivated crime".
In 2012, as a member at the time of the Unsolved Homicide Team, Detective Sergeant Alicia Taylor conducted a review of unsolved deaths of gay men, including Mr Warren.
The inquiry heard that DS Taylor recommended that due to the passage of time and social isolation of suspects from one another, "there exists an opportunity to engage the persons of interest via an undercover operation in relation to [John] Russell and Warren", which was endorsed by former Detective Chief Inspector John Lehmann.
But Mr Leggat said an undercover operation would not have been possible for methodological reasons, and he was told by the team that any successful further surveillance of persons of interest - identified in Operation Taradale - was unlikely because they'd been targeted before.
Former Detective Senior Constable Michael Chebl, officer in charge of Strike Force Neiwand, does not want to give evidence to the inquiry and former Detective Sergeant Kenneth Bowditch, the officer in charge of the initial investigation into Mr Warren's disappearance, has requested not to give oral evidence.
The commission is due to report in December.
