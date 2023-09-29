Illawarra Mercury
Newsreader Ross Warren's death not investigated as gay hate crime

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 29 2023 - 6:34pm
Ross Warren, and a Mercury front page in July 1986.
Ross Warren, and a Mercury front page in July 1986.

A strike force investigating the deaths of gay men in the Bondi area did not look into the possibility of Wollongong newsreader Ross Warren's disappearance as a hate crime at all, an inquiry has heard.

