Two brothers who brutally bashed their mother's fiance in a drunken rage after he sold one of them a dodgy car have been spared time behind bars.
Mark and David Hyde, 27 and 25, were sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Friday for the early morning assault which left their victim hospitalised with cracked ribs and head injuries.
The Albion Park Rail siblings pleaded guilty in June to entering a dwelling with intent while knowing people were there and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Mark and David were watching the NRL grand final and "drinking to excess" on October 2, 2022 before they "barged in" to their mother's Corrimal unit about 3am the next morning.
Mark told police he "just snapped" when they arrived to discuss irreparable issues with the car the victim sold to David for $800.
The brothers knocked loudly on the door and their mother opened it slightly, with the victim standing behind her. The victim noticed one of the men urinating off the side of the entrance way and said "what the f--- are you doing?"
The pair then ran inside and unleashed a vicious assault against the man, who curled himself into a ball in a bid to protect himself from the repeated kicks, punches and knees he copped.
The victim crawled to the bedroom and pulled a pillow over his body however it was taken off him and the assault continued.
He managed to go to the window and yell "help me, help me" before the brothers stood over the bed and said "I'm going to kill you" as they demanded money.
When police arrived, Mark and David fled out the back door and climbed a fence in a bid to escape. However a neighbour caught Mark in the act and he handed himself over to the cops.
David followed shortly after. Both were arrested and a crime scene was established.
Meanwhile the victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital with bruising to his body, broken ribs, and a head injury.
"The victim was vulnerable in his own home," Judge Andrew Haesler said. "A cracked rib is a particularly painful thing to have to endure."
Barrister Matthew Barnes said Mark had been treated for a misdiagnosed mental health condition at the time of offending, while barrister Adam Booker said David had been relying on alcohol to treat his depression.
Both have since surrounded themselves with pro-social community supports.
"I'm not one to give lectures to people who are otherwise good members of our community ... you both know what you did was wrong," Judge Haesler said.
David was sentenced to a two-year and 10-month intensive correction order, while Mark, who had spent 58 days on remand for the offence, received a two-year intensive correction order.
The pair must also complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
