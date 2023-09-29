Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Grateful Greenacres share the love with Wollongong's paramedics

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated September 29 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedic Ashleigh Horton accepts the goodies and the smiles from Greenacres Disability Service participants Brian and Vicky during the NSW Ambulance visit. picture by Sylvia Liber
Paramedic Ashleigh Horton accepts the goodies and the smiles from Greenacres Disability Service participants Brian and Vicky during the NSW Ambulance visit. picture by Sylvia Liber

It wasn't exactly the arrival paramedics are used to, but they could just get accustomed to it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.