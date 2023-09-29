It wasn't exactly the arrival paramedics are used to, but they could just get accustomed to it.
There were high fives, fist bumps and photos galore as about 100 of Greenacres Disability Service participants met with NSW Ambulance personnel.
"They're the best," Goktug Yasar said. "They save people.
"And they helped my mum. I just wanted to say thanks."
And as enjoyable as the morning was - sitting up front in the ambulances, checking out all their gear and just shaking hands and making new friends - there was a serious intent behind the visit.
The importance of recognising, celebrating and understanding the contribution of emergency service workers is part of the service's Local Heroes program.
"While we baked all sorts of cookies and muffins and have some gifts to say thank you, there's also an educational component" Greenacres Leisure and skills co-ordinator Shaun Ferguson said.
"It's important everyone knows how paramedics operate and the valuable role they play in our community."
The appreciation of new friendships was mutual, NSW Ambulance Inspector Matt Sterling said.
"Building these relationships when there's no health emergency is crucial.
"Feelings are heightened during an emergency so if we can alleviate concerns and just have a chat and hay aa chat then we'll always do that."
Having already enjoyed similar visits from the police, NSW Fire Rescue and the State Emergency Service, the service will round out the program by meeting surf life savers and members of the Army reserve, Mr Ferguson said.
