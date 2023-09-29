Launching the Illawarra Hawks 2023 Autograph Book

As the Illawarra Hawks prepares for its first game of the NBL's 23/34 season the Illawarra Mercury is excited to launch the official Illawarra Hawks Autograph Book.
It might sound a bit old school to launch an autograph book in 2023, but we wanted to give something back to the local basketball fans who turn up to the WIN Entertainment Centre week after week to support their local side.
Last year was a drag for the Hawks, but at the end of every game Taylor Harvey, Sam Froling and their team mates put their emotions to one side and spent time acknowledging their fans.
If you've ever been to a Hawks game, you'll know that little kids wait for that moment they can rush up to the barriers and wait for a quick word with Harvey or get their trainers signed by a player.
Our Hawks greet them with a smile on their faces and it never seems like they get sick of making their fans' night.
At the game tonight (Saturday, September 30) autograph books will be handed out to the fans and after the game the Hawks team will be available to sign their names tonight and at every home game this season.
We've no doubt that AJ Johnson will be among the fans favourites, but mascots Mercury Max and Tomahawk are also among the signatures that fans can collect.
If you can't get to the game tonight, then you can drop by our office on 77 Market Street, Wollongong during office hours, and claim your Hawks Autograph Book for the 2023/24 season.
Otherwise you can catch up on all the Illawarra Hawks news on our website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.