'It breeds a new animal inside you': Harvey a different beast as fourth Hawks season looms

He insists he's endured tougher seasons, but there's no question Tyler Harvey's third campaign was his most trying as a Hawk.
A 3-25 return was the low-point of a roller coaster ride for the California native since arriving in Wollongong. In three seasons the Hawks have been written off, written in, than written off again.
The seemingly overachieved in reaching the finals in Harvey's first year under Brian Goorjian, and underachieved in a straight sets playoffs exit a season later.
The long-term deal was a coup for the club, with Harvey having just finished runner-up in MVP voting and earned NBL First Team honours.
While his most immediate concern is bouncing back from a horror 2023, the 30-year-old hasn't forgotten the promise he made back then.
"When I came here, I wanted to do everything I can to make this place a better place," Harvey said ahead of season tip-off against arch-rivals Sydney in Wollongong on Saturday.
"I try to live in the present, I try not to think about the future too much, but this place has adopted me. As an import coming over here, they've just made this place feel like home.
"I'm forever indebted to this community for welcoming me here with open arms, so it's my job to do everything I can to to bring some joy and bring a championship to this city. That's why I signed back here.
"I said that a while back, and I've got to make good on my promise."
His focus on that goal leaves him loath to dwell on last season, but the horrors of a franchise-low season aren't something he's dispensed with entirely.
"I hate bringing up the past but everything we went through last year breeds a new animal inside of you," Harvey said.
"You don't want to ever experience that again. My whole story, my whole career, there's been times where your backs against the wall and you have two options, you either fold over or you just continue to show up every day knowing that there are brighter days ahead.
"There's seasons throughout life, there's seasons throughout jobs, there's seasons throughout sports and last year was a rainy season for us, just sort of in the mud, things happening, but after the rain comes the sun.
"That's sport, that's life. The ups and downs are what makes it so enjoyable. That's been my mentality. This year the group is really locked in and we all have that one common goal to win a championship.
"I think having that attitude and that mentality one through 12 is important and we've established that early, that this year is as important as it gets."
"I'll go on record saying J-Rob's the best point-guard in this league," Harvey said.
"The things he can do on the court are magical. It's unfortunate that the Illawarra community didn't really get a chance to see that last year with him getting hurt one game in, but he's a special player.
"With him signing back, we had multiple conversations during the year and even in the off-season. We made promises to each other, we hold each other accountable.
"Him coming back is huge for us and then obviously Gary (Clark) coming in, he's an unbelievable player. He brings that passion, that defensive energy and he's holding guys accountable as well.
"That's so important to a winning team. You've got to hear the players' voices as much as the coach. We have that, we're very deep, and we're primed to make a good run at this thing."
