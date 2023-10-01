One month, 134 kilometres and tens of thousands of steps - so why do it you ask?
September was Talk2MeBro's annual fundraiser Walk With Me, and it raises funds and awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention.
All you had to do was nominate how many kilometres you were going to walk (my goal was 120kms), and then walk them - while fundraising of course.
As the Illawarra Mercury's breaking news reporter I decided to ask some of our emergency services to walk a few kilometres with me, and they all said yes.
I pounded the pavement on the Blue Mile with firefighters, paramedics and some of the Talk2MeBro crew. I took the stunning coastal route from Bulli to Woonona with lifesavers, and a bush track in Berkeley with the SES.
I walked along Lake Illawarra, at Mount Warrigal, with Senior Constable Mitch Keenan and his dog Munsta, they're from the NSW Police dog unit.
Wollongong and Shellharbour mayors, Gordon Bradbery and Chris Homer, also took me up on the offer of a walk, so did my colleagues from the Illawarra Mercury.
During the walks, every single person told me they'd said yes to the invitation because they've seen so many people around them struggle with mental issues. Some told me they'd lost someone they love to suicide.
If you've ever looked around and thought you were the only one struggling, you'd be wrong.
One in six Australians (around 3.3 million people) aged 16-85 years, had serious thoughts about taking their own life during 2020-21, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Wefare shows.
I've also struggled. I broke my ankle 18 months ago and have since had three separate surgeries trying to repair the damage. The break meant I wasn't able to drive for seven months and was forced to rely on those around me.
I've had three rounds of physio rehabilitation (one after each surgery), and there's been constant pain, every single day. Prior to my last surgery I couldn't walk for more than 10 minutes without being in incredible pain.
All of this hit me hard and sent me down some pretty dark places, but, thankfully, things are now a lot better.
While walking 134kms during September might seem like a lot to some people, the fact that I can walk (almost pain free) now brings me more joy than you can imagine.
I plan to keep up the walks and the talks about mental health, you never know - one conversation could just save a life.
Thank you to everyone who walked with me, during the month I raised $2052 for Talk2MeBro.
Find out more at talk2mebro.org.au or make a tax deductible donation here.
