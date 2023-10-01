Greater Wollongong Mayor (Ald. J. J . Kelly ) last night appealed to parents to help stamp out vandalism.
Speaking at the City Council meeting last night 'Jib blamed parents' for vandalistic destruction of Council property.
He referred to instances where vandals had destroyed windows at North Wollongong Beach and conveniences at Wollongong beach.
"We cannot have control officers everywhere 24 hours of the day,'" Ald. Kelly added.
"I appeal to parents to instuct their children that to cause damage is not right."
"If any vandals come under my notice I will show them no mercy.
"If parents would only give their children a little talking to we would not have the damage which is right throughout the coast.
Ald. Williams suggested schools be circulated in a campaign to stamp out vandalism.
