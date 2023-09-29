Another McDonald's planned for Wollongong CBD site

Another McDonald's outlet in the Wollongong CBD will soon be raising questions of how much is enough for one city centre.
Plans are afoot to develop another McDonald's outlet in the middle of Wollongong, near the landmark roundabout known locally as "Gilligan's Island".
This latest fast-foot restaurant would be built at 45-49 Flinders St, a site recently used as a base for Avis and Budget car hire businesses.
If approved it would mean Wollongong had four McDonald's outlets within a 1.7km radius.
A McDonald's spokesperson said the restaurant fit the chain's "growth corridor" expansion strategy, and would create 120 ongoing jobs, and 100 during construction.
The development application process is in its early stages but has been lodged with Wollongong City Council and will soon go through levels of internal assessment before going on public exhibition.
The proposal is likely to spark debate about whether the city needs another McDonald's when there are already several in close proximity.
Its location about 200m from Smith's Hill High School may also prove controversial.
The new Golden Arches would be about 600m from the existing McDonald's in the Wollongong Central food court, about 1.3km from the McDonald's drive-through on Corrimal St, and about 1.8km from the McDonald's at Fairy Meadow.
Less than 4km away from the Flinders St site is another McDonald's at Figtree, and if you're still hungry you can buy a Happy Meal just 2.3km down the Princes Hwy at the Unanderra Macca's.
"McDonald's Australia is focused on opening new restaurants in residential growth corridors that are close to transport and infrastructure in both metropolitan and regional areas," the spokesperson said.
"We are currently working through the development application approval process for a proposed restaurant in North Wollongong.
"If approved, the restaurant will play an active role in the community through providing jobs, training and development opportunities for local employees.
"Pending approval, it will be fitted with modern decor and feature a McCafe, dual lane drive-thru, dedicated partner delivery room and a PlayPlace for customers to enjoy."
Flinders St in Wollongong is transforming from its former identity as the car sales strip to more of a residential area as several apartment blocks have been built, or are soon to be constructed, there.
McDonald's is being represented by SLR Consulting, a planning firm which has an office at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus on Squires Way, North Wollongong.
