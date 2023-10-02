Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1988: Two men plucked from ocean, 8km off Wollongong

By Newsroom
October 3 2023 - 12:00am
Rescued fisherman Alan Leslie on board the fishing trawler which plucked two men from rough seas.
Looking back at October 3, 1988

Fishermen plucked two men from the ocean 8km off Wollongong yesterday after they had spent three hours at the mercy of wind-whipped seas.

