Austinmer bush party busted up with police, dogs and pepper spray

By Ben Langford
Updated September 30 2023 - 2:58am, first published 1:35am
Partygoers were pepper sprayed and officers had bottles thrown at them as about 40 police raced to Austinmer to bust up a bush party by force on Friday night, witnesses said.

