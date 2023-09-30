Illawarra Mercury
Man dead, another in hospital after whale capsizes boat in Botany Bay

By Samantha Lock
September 30 2023 - 10:31am
A man has died after his boat was reportedly struck by a whale and flipped in waters north of Wollongong.

