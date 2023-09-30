"As a sweep, you're pretty much the eyes of the crew. They're going backwards through the break so you need to communicate and let them know everything that is happening. In a race situation, you've got to have a good line on your turning can and a good line back home, going with the wind or swell. And you have to navigate the cans that are halfway out. So there's a little bit to it, but the hardest bit is holding the wave straight.