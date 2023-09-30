Women's rugby royalty headline Her Sport Her Way clinic in Wollongong

Women's rugby royalty will be at Vikings Oval in Wollongong next Wednesday to meet and teach the next generation of stars.
Organised by the NSW Waratahs, the Her Sport Her Way clinic will run from 9am to 4pm and include a host of current and former female players.
They include players well known to Illawarra fans such as the region's own Waratah players Bronte Wilson and Caitlyn Halse.
Picton teenage sensation Halse is coming off a breakthrough year which saw her win selection in the 32-player Wallaroos squad for Australia's May 20 Test against Fijiana in Sydney.
Event coordinator Claudia Nielsen said the clinic in Wollongong was open to female players of all ages and abilities.
"Essentially it's a day focusing on girls in rugby union, whether that be rugby 7s, 10s or 15s. We just want to get any keen young girls in the area together for a day of quality training from some quality female coaches," Nielsen said.
The former NSW 7s and Australia A 7s player added female sport was growing across the board, with rugby especially popular amongst female players in the Illawarra.
"They love their rugby here in the Illawarra. We have 20 registrations already but we want much more," Nielsen said.
"The main message is just that we just want girls to have every opportunity to play sports.
"I'm not codeist, I love rugby union, sevens is an awesome sport, 15s is awesome, but it's just about keeping girls interested in sport through high school and in open ages.
"There is a massive sport culture here in the Illawarra. This clinic is about giving girls an opportunity to get their foot in the door and keep playing and get access to the good coaches, wherever they're based."
Visit this link here to register for the free Her Sport Her Way clinic or visit www.nsw.rugby
