Some of Illawarra's best football talent are ready to make their mark as the world's premier women's football competition gets under way.
There will be plenty of weary eyes across the Illawarra as football enthusiasts gear up for the opening round of the Women's Super League, with the action kicking off late Sunday night (AEDT) and continuing into the early hours of Monday.
The WSL is the highest level of women's football in England.
A host of Matildas stars will be in action following a successful Women's World Cup on home soil, including former Illawarra Stingrays products Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler. Rising Figtree talent Mackenzie Hawkesby is also hoping to make her WSL debut.
Foord is a known WSL goal-scorer and she will look to continue her red-hot form for Arsenal. Fowler is in line to start for Manchester City, while Hawkesby will hope to make the final squad for Brighton and Hove Albion's opening game.
Brighton start their campaign against Everton on Sunday night (AEDT), while Arsenal meet Liverpool and West Ham hosts City early Monday morning.
Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold - who was this week unveiled as West Ham's captain - said she looked forward to facing Fowler and her City teammates.
"I hope she gets a bit more game time than she's had because she's an unreal player," Arnold told Optus Sport.
"I think we saw a lot of that in the World Cup and she's definitely up and coming, and one that I'm a little worried about (playing against). I think she's got a lot of success coming her way."
