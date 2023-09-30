By 1.30pm Saturday, Josh Berry and Luke Britten had completed a gruelling 62 laps - up and down - of steep Ramah Avenue.
That was an impressive feat in itself, but they still had more to go, aiming to complete 100 laps of the Mount Pleasant Street by the end of the day - 8848 metres, a distance the equivalent of Mount Everest's elevation.
What has inspired these cyclists to ride for some 15 hours?
Supporting Cycling Without Age Illawarra in its quest to purchase an electric trishaw, which will be used to take older people who can no longer cycle themselves out on rides.
Mr Berry and Mr Britten set out on their endurance effort at 4am, tackling the street that some of the world's best cyclists rode 12 times in the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
Mr Berry, a Wollongong resident and former professional cyclist, spoke to the Mercury during his lunch break and said it had been a "nice morning".
"I've gotten to this point feeling pretty good," he said.
"This is the business end of things now and it gets pretty hard pretty quick."
Mr Berry has undertaken several other cycling challenges for charity over the past five years, but this is the most physically testing.
But for cycling companion Mr Britten, this is his first such challenge.
"I saw [Mr Berry] was doing it for a good cause, so thought I'd join him and give him company, while raising as much money as we can," the Cordeaux Heights cyclist said.
In the early afternoon, he said his legs were "feeling good" and he hoped that would continue for the rest of the day.
"So far it's been better than I was expecting, smoother. It's been quite fun," Mr Britten said.
Over the course of the day fellow cyclists joined the pair in support, while spectators gathered at the home of the Guevara family to cheer them on.
"It's been amazing, some people we don't even know have come along," Mr Berry's wife Sophie-May Kerr said.
Some cyclists have done 25 laps, and Mr Britten's brother Ryan joined them for 50.
Among those who came out was unicyclist Paul Burgess, who lives nearby.
He thought he'd get out his unicycle to show his support because it was a good cause, and rode partway up and down Ramah Avenue.
Mr Burgess said he hadn't made it the full length up Ramah - going up such a steep slope on one wheel for so long was hard to sustain - but had done the steadier Greenslopes Avenue.
"The more balance and control you have, the less physical effort it is," he said of unicycling.
Mr Berry and Mr Britten continue their ride into Saturday afternoon and expect to finish about 7pm.
Fellow cyclists are welcome to join.
