The mercury is expected to climb into the mid-30s on Sunday, bringing the Illawarra yet another sweltering spring day and a heightened risk of fire.
Wollongong is forecast to hit a maximum of 35 degrees on the first day of October, while Albion Park and Kiama can look to a top of 36 degrees.
If they eventuate, these won't be record-breaking temperatures for October - Bellambi's weather station recorded 37.7 degrees in October 2004, the same day Albion Park reached 38 degrees and Kiama hit 38.1 - but they sit well above the long-term average.
The mean temperatures for October across the Illawarra sit in the low 20s.
There is little chance of rain on Sunday and winds could reach 40 to 50 kmh.
The forecast conditions have prompted the NSW Rural Fire Service to declare a total fire ban in several districts across the state, including those flanking the Illawarra: Greater Sydney, Far South Coast, Southern Ranges and Central Ranges.
There is no total fire ban for the Illawarra as of Saturday afternoon, but the RFS warns of a high fire danger across the district, which covers the Wollongong, Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee, and Wollondilly local government areas.
Sunday's fire danger rating for Greater Sydney and Far South Coast has been set at extreme - the second highest level - meaning fire conditions are dangerous and people should take action to protect life and property.
It comes after a September that brought record-breaking heat to the Illawarra.
However, a cool change will send daytime temperatures back down into the low 20s come Monday, before the mercury climbs back into the low 30s on Tuesday.
Showers are set to develop on Wednesday, the result of a significant cold front that will bring windy and showery conditions as it crosses the state.
This is expected to deliver a cooler and wetter end to the week.
