Kings raid Hawks' nest to maintain Freeway Series dominance

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 30 2023 - 10:20pm, first published 10:07pm
Sam Froling (left) tangles with Jaylin Galloway at the WEC on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Sydney has maintained its stranglehold on the Freeway Series rivalry, a stunning shooting display from bench weapon Kouat Noi burying the Hawks as the reigning champions tipped off their push at a third straight title with a 96-81 win in Wollongong.

