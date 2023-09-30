Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama Council preparing for NYE Sky Show fireworks to delight thousands on December 31 2023

By Newsroom
October 1 2023 - 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fireworks explode over Kiama Harbour during New Years Eve celebrations in 2022. Picture by Peter Izzard, supplied by Kiama Council
Fireworks explode over Kiama Harbour during New Years Eve celebrations in 2022. Picture by Peter Izzard, supplied by Kiama Council

A spectacular light show is to explode over Kiama Harbour again on December 31 as the local council gears up for another New Year's Eve Sky Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.