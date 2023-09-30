A spectacular light show is to explode over Kiama Harbour again on December 31 as the local council gears up for another New Year's Eve Sky Show.
Destination Kiama Chair and local councillor Matt Brown said the event would again be family-friendly and an "easy-to-enjoy alternative" to the heavily crowded fireworks around the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
"Our NYE Sky Show returned last year with a bang, after a two-year COVID hiatus, with more than 15,000 people attending," Cr Brown said.
"This made it one of the largest NYE fireworks in NSW and we expect this year's show to be even better and brighter."
Festivities will kick-off from 4pm at Black Beach (one Old School Flat, Shoalhaven Street) and include music and roving entertainers, and plenty to tempt the taste buds as well.
"You'll be able to satisfy your culinary cravings at our amazing range of local cafes and restaurants as well as a variety of food and drink stalls at our traditional eat street," Cr Brown said.
Local eateries who have already signed up to the fun include Miss Arda, Hungry Monkey, Moist N Glazed, Kiama Sweet Co. and Saltwater, while Eat Street will feature Amigos, His Boy Elroy, 2 Smoking Barrels and Family Gozleme.
To help with easy access, Sydney Trains is providing an extra northbound service at 9.30pm to help Shellharbour and Wollongong visitors ditch the car for the night.
For more information, visit: www.kiama.nsw.gov.au/NYE2023
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.