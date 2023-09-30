Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Jackomas won't rush Johnson after Next Star's first outing ends in DNP

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 1 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Next Star AJ Johnson (centre) did not take the floor in the Hawks season-opener. Picture by Adam McLean
Next Star AJ Johnson (centre) did not take the floor in the Hawks season-opener. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas has made no apologies for teen prodigy AJ Johnson not taking the floor on NBL debut on Saturday night, saying it's his duty to protect the 18-year-old on the back a limited preseason.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Women's rugby royalty headline Her Sport Her Way clinic in Wollongong
Caitlyn Halse and Bronte Wilson will be some of the coaches attending the Her Sport Her Way rugby clinic at Vikings Oval in Wollongong on October 4. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
The free event is open to girls of all ages and abilities
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarra Hawks NBL24 season: it starts now
Illawarra Hawks NBL24 season: it starts now
The Hawks tip-off their campaign against the Kings on Saturday.
Sports Team
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.