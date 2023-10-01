The charges include possessing an unregistered firearm-not pistol/prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing an unregistered firearm - pistol, three counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, two counts of never licensed person drive vehicle on road, break and enter into a house and steal, use an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving a motor vehicle exceeding the speed of more than 45 km/h, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive with child not restrained, unrestrained passenger, and other traffic offences.