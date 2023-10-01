Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Sheridan Gallagher shines as Newcastle Knights claim back-to-back NRLW premierships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 1 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sheridan Gallagher has capped her incredible mid-2023 switch to rugby league after Newcastle were crowned NRLW premiers on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.