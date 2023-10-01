Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong United re-sign Premier League captain Danny Lazarevski

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 1 2023 - 4:25pm
Wollongong United captain Danny Lazarevski, pictured here in action during the 2020 IPL grand final, has inked a new deal with the club. Picture by Anna Warr
New Wollongong United gaffer Rob Jonovski has put together the first piece to his 2024 Premier League puzzle, with skipper Danny Lazarevski inking a new deal with the club.

