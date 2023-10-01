New Wollongong United gaffer Rob Jonovski has put together the first piece to his 2024 Premier League puzzle, with skipper Danny Lazarevski inking a new deal with the club.
United announced on Sunday afternoon that the former Wollongong Wolves talent would remain at Macedonia Park next year.
Lazarevski joined the club ahead of the 2020 season, with the captain guiding them to the IPL grand-final win over Woonona that year. He then led the side to their inaugural championship victory in 2022 and has become a key member of their defensive unit.
He is set to play a crucial role again in 2024 for Jonovski, who takes the reins after the recent departure of head coach Billy Tsovolos.
"Laz has been an integral part of our club, marshalling the defence and leading by example on the field," the club wrote in a statement.
"Laz played an instrumental role in our successes of 2022 and will be looking to once again replicate that feat. He is a fantastic person and a pleasure to have at the club."
