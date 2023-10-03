Illawarra Mercury
Your program for Wollongong's free family-friendly festival Culture Mix on October 21

By Newsroom
Updated October 3 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:26pm
Women drumming. Supplied from Wollongong City Council
A new family-friendly multicultural festival heading to Wollongong this October is designed to be a big free party to showcase the many cultural and language backgrounds that make up the community.

