Public transport is a great option. Wollongong is part of the Sydney Trains network. Trains are a great way to get around locally, or between Wollongong and Sydney. The Free Gong Shuttle Bus (55A and 55C) links the CBD to the railway. Details: Public Transport | Wollongong City Council (nsw.gov.au) There are also many cycleways and share pathways in the Wollongong CBD for those who prefer to cycle to the event.