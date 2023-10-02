Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The rise and rise of The Illawarra Passionate Cricket Club

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
October 2 2023 - 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Perhaps it's not all doom and gloom for cricket in the region with the rise and rise of the Illawarra Passionate Cricket Club (IPCC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round five of the AFLW season
Adelaide remained unbeaten through five AFLW rounds with their win over Gold Coast. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Martin Pegan, Joanna Guelas and Shayne Hope
More from sports
Wollongong United fire warning shot after poaching Premier League rising star
Former Port Kembla captain Jordan Nikolovski has joined Wollongong United for their 2024 Premier League campaign. Picture by Anna Warr
He is the first recruit since Rob Jonovski took the reins.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
This passionate group of cricketers is bucking the trend of pulling up stumps
Illawarra Passionate Cricket Club (IPCC) fourth-grade side won the T20 competition in the 2022/23 season. Picture supplied.
The new Cricket Ilawarra season starts on Saturday, October 7.
Agron Latifi
No comments
Jessica Hull upbeat after another strong showing on global stage
Jessica Hull maintains her focus during August's World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Picture by Sam Mellish/Getty Images
It was her fourth major competition of the year.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Mixed fortunes for Illawarra's World Cup stars on Super League return
Catilin Foord, Mary Fowler and Steph Catley - pictured here during the Matildas win against Denmark at the World Cup - all began their English Women's Super League campaigns last weekend. Picture by Adam McLean
Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler and Mackenzie Hawkesby all featured.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.