Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Experience all Nan Tien Temple has at their Tree Day celebration on October 7

By Newsroom
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied by Nan Tien
Picture supplied by Nan Tien

If you haven't experienced the serenity and wonder of Australia's largest Buddhist temple, then Saturday October 7 could be a good day to check it out as Nan Tien celebrates Temple Tree Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.