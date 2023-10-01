Free Tai Chi - 9:30 AM - 10 AM. Start your weekend with gentle Tai Chi movements for a healthy mind and body. Led by a resident monastic from the temple.

Free Tree Meditation - 45 Minute Sessions. Immerse yourself in the presence of trees and connect with nature's wisdom, led by a resident monastic from the temple.

Tree Day Blessing Ceremony - $15pp (Includes Sapling). Join us for a Buddhist Ceremony to bless your native tree seedling in the Main Shrine of the temple.

Temple Garden Tour - $10pp | 45 minutes. Join the Tree Veneration Society in an informative guided tour of the award-winning Nan Tien gardens.

Backyard Beekeeping - Free | 10 AM - 3 PM. Explore the world of beekeeping and its importance for sustainability. Run by Rachel Peedom from the local organisation Bee Inspired

Mindful Gardening - Free | 11 AM - 11:45 AM. Learn the art of mindful gardening to cultivate inner peace and harmony.

Bodhi Tree Chalk Mural - Free | 10am - 4pm. Nan Tien Temple Courtyard. Collaborate with artists to complete the giant mural. Enjoy a creative and photo-worthy experience.

Mindful Sketching - $15 | 10 AM - 10:45 AM. Experience mindfulness through drawing in the temple gardens with Kathy Karas.

Tree Creature Workshop - Free | Drop-in from 10 AM - 1 PM. A creative workshop to make take-home fun tree creatures. There is also a station where you can listen to internal sound recordings of trees.

Health & Wellbeing Market - Free | 9am - 2pm. Held the first Saturday of every month, this boutique market is focused on your holistic health, & environmental sustainability.

Nan Tien Tea House - Treat yourself to a lunch or a nice coffee or tea nestled under the Front Shrine amongst beautiful gardens. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available.