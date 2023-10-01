If you haven't experienced the serenity and wonder of Australia's largest Buddhist temple, then Saturday October 7 could be a good day to check it out as Nan Tien celebrates Temple Tree Day.
The temple and surrounding gardens are found along Berkeley Road at Berkeley, with this week's family-friendly event will see guided tree meditation, garden tours, workshops on beekeeping, mindful drawing classes, art and craft sessions, and delicious vegetarian foods.
"The Temple is dedicated to fostering environmental stewardship and community unity. We believe that by nurturing a strong connection to nature, we can also cultivate a deeper sense of inner peace and mindfulness," said Venerable Zhili, Nan Tien's Director of Social Education.
Organisers said the event was tailored for families, aiming to create "a day of sensory experiences, mindfulness and tree discoveries".
It's low-cost at $15 per person for an "all day pass" (which also includes a native tree sapling to take home) or head along for free to roam around and just pay for certain activities.
The day also coincides with their Health and Wellbeing boutique market focused on holistic health and environmental sustainability.
"Visitors will have the unique opportunity to participate in the chanting and rituals during the Buddhist Tree Blessing Ceremony, receiving a native seedling to plant at home, to help create Australia's first 'field of commitment' to a greener future," an event spokeswoman said.
"In partnership with the Tree Veneration Society artists, the Temple invites people from all backgrounds to come together to celebrate the Tree, listen to the recorded inner sounds of a tree, help co-create the biggest Bodhi Tree chalk design in the Temple's courtyard and more."
Tickets are through Humanitix.
