Shellharbour car park could go when circus comes to town

A travelling circus could take out hundreds of Shellharbour CBD parking spaces for three weeks.
Circus Rio had lodged an application with Shellharbour City Council to set up a circus in the CBD from October 13 to November 3.
That includes the set-up and removal time - the shows will run between October 20-29.
The proposal would see the circus set up in a car park on the corner of College and Benson avenues - behind Stockland Shellharbour and across the road from the city council chambers.
The temporary parking lot has room for around 300 vehicles and is used by council workers and residents visiting the library, or accessing the Return and Earn depot in the car park as well as an overflow space for Stockland.
Occupying the car park will not have an effect, the applicant's Statement of Environmental Effects said, because there was "ample parking" in the area.
"Being located within the city centre commercial area there is ample car parking opportunities as well as public transport links," the statement of environmental effects said.
"Residential uses are located to the south-east and south-west of the site area."
A strip of parking will also be available along the College Avenue face of the car park.
The remainder of the site will be taken up by performers' caravans and 42.5-metre diameter big top capable of seating 600 people.
The circus under the big top is unlikely to create noise issues for nearby residents.
"The amenity of neighbouring residential areas will not be adversely affected by the use, in particular with regard to noise," the application stated.
"A noise mitigation strategy is proposed and will ensure the acoustic amenity of residents are protected during the site's temporary use."
The application is on public exhibition until October 12.
