Empty parachutes land in Mercury carpark, North Beach after jumps go wrong

Marlene Even
Nadine Morton
By Marlene Even, and Nadine Morton
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:02pm
Two tandom skydives have gone wrong in the air over Wollongong, with mid-air emergencies forcing instructors to cut away the main parachutes.

