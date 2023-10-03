For the caramel sauce, use a small pot or pan and mix together all ingredients. Heat on medium-high heat, stirring consistently. Once the mixture is bubbling, reduce the heat and simmer for approx. 5 minutes or until the mixture starts to thicken. Note: The sauce will thicken most when cooled. You can use the caramel sauce straight away or allow to cool and store in the fridge for around 1 week.