An inclusive community sports day is coming to Wollongong with the hope of encouraging more people with a disability to get involved in sports such as cycling and rugby league.
The free event hosted by not-for-profit organisation Freedom Solutions will be held at the University of Wollongong's sports hub in Keiraville on October 3.
You can participate in as many or few events as you please, with volunteers available to explain each activity.
"They can jump in for as long as they would like or just stand back and watch until they feel comfortable enough to join in the sports," Freedom Solution's NSW Inclusive Sports Coordinator, Kyle Scott said.
A selection of activities available on the day include netball, dance, street soccer and rugby league.
Some of the sports have modified rules to be more inclusive such as rugby league where players will wear different coloured shirts depending on whether they're playing full-contact versus touch.
"[To] provide the opportunity for people living with a variety of disabilities the ability to experience a variety of different sports, and hopefully find something that they enjoy and can also engage with after the events as well," Mr Scott said.
The Freedom Wheels Bike will also be available to ride, which can be modified depending on a person's needs. Postural support and pedal support can be adjusted and it includes carer assistance for steering and braking.
A woman who attended the Central Coast event had not ridden a bike for decades but had the opportunity to ride a Freedom Wheel bike.
"She just had a blast and was just excited to be able to do something that she hasn't done for a long time, or she thought she wouldn't have the ability to do due to balance," Mr Scott said.
Disability Trust will bring their Cycle Ability program and Miss Zoe's School of Dance will host the dance workshop.
Freedom Solutions has run the inclusive community sports day for four years across NSW and VIC with the assistance of an NDIS grant but this is their first time hosting it in Wollongong.
To attend the event, register online on Eventbrite: eventbrite.com.au/e/wollongong-inclusive-community-sports-day-tickets-660802958437
