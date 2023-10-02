Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Woman dies in fall from McKenzies Saddle lookout, near Nowra

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman dies in fall from lookout near Nowra
Woman dies in fall from lookout near Nowra

A Police Rescue team is working to retrieve the body of a woman, who fell from a lookout west of Nowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.