Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

October long weekend crowds praise Wollongong council facilities

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 2 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(clockwise from top left) Frank Tripodi, Adib Matti, Monique Coffa and Riad Almasri had praise for Stuart Park in Wollongong, despite some rubbish spotted earlier on Monday, October 2. Pictures by Adam McLean, Olivia Peter
(clockwise from top left) Frank Tripodi, Adib Matti, Monique Coffa and Riad Almasri had praise for Stuart Park in Wollongong, despite some rubbish spotted earlier on Monday, October 2. Pictures by Adam McLean, Olivia Peter

A Wollongong resident has pleaded with visitors to take their rubbish with them after litter was left strewn across Stuart Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.