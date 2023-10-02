Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Avoid cramming, don't just highlight bits of text: how to help your memory when preparing for exams

By Penny van Bergen
October 2 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avoid cramming, don't just highlight bits of text: how to help your memory when preparing for exams
Avoid cramming, don't just highlight bits of text: how to help your memory when preparing for exams

With school and university exams looming, students will be thinking about how they can maximise their learning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.