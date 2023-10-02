Avoid cramming, don't just highlight bits of text: how to help your memory when preparing for exams

Long-term memory is our brain's library. When new knowledge or skills are well practised, they are "encoded" from working memory and into long-term memory. Here they are stored in vast networks called schemas. To use those knowledge and skills again, we retrieve those schemas back into working memory. The more we encode and retrieve knowledge and skills, the stronger those memory pathways become. Well-learned schemas can be retrieved automatically, which creates space in working memory for new thinking and learning.