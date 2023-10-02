Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park pool should open earlier in the year: residents

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 7:00pm
Lisa Speelman and son Austin outside the closed Albion Park pool. Picture by Robert Peet
After a scorching start to spring, Albion Park residents are pleading for Shellharbour City Council to reconsider keeping Albion Park pool closed until late October.

