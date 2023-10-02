Ben Hunt will re-ignite his No.9 combination with Harry Grant, but it's a new-look Kangaroos team which will take to the field for the 2023 Pacific Championships.
Australian head coach Mal Meninga on Tuesday named his 21-man squad for the competition, including five debutants and eight players who featured in Sunday's grand final.
Dragons skipper Hunt is among the familiar faces in the outfit, as he looks to add to his dozen international appearances. The star-studded line-up includes NSW Blues captain James Tedesco, and Storm and Queensland Origin star Cam Munster.
Hunt's selection comes amid speculations about his future in Wollongong, with media reports recently resurfacing again that he is keen to move to a Queensland club in 2024.
However, the 33-year-old has also repeatedly stated that he remains a St George Illawarra player at this stage. Red V coach Shane Flanagan has also poured cold water over the reports, saying Hunt "will be here next year".
Broncos quartet Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Tom Flegler and Kotoni Staggs have been named for their maiden Kangaroos campaign, while the other debutant is Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.
The squad also features Brisbane lock Pat Carrigan, two-time Clive Churchill Medallist Nathan Cleary and his Panthers teammates Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin.
The Kangaroos' first game in the Pacific Championships will be against Samoa on Saturday, October 14 in Townsville.
Josh Addo-Carr, Pat Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Selwyn Cobbo, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Tom Flegler, Harry Grant, Payne Haas, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Cam Munster, Cam Murray, Kotoni Staggs, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, James Tedesco (captain), Jake Trbojevic and Isaah Yeo.
