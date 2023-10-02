Illawarra Mercurysport
Ben Hunt receives Australian Kangaroos call-up as Mal Meninga names five debutants

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 3 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:22am
St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt is ready to don the green and gold again for international representative duties this month. Picture by Anna Warr
St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt is ready to don the green and gold again for international representative duties this month. Picture by Anna Warr

Ben Hunt will re-ignite his No.9 combination with Harry Grant, but it's a new-look Kangaroos team which will take to the field for the 2023 Pacific Championships.

