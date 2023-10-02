Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons NRLW fullback Teagan Berry a surprise omission from Jillaroos squad

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 3 2023 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons No.1 Teagan Berry has not been included in the Jillaroos squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships. Picture by Robert Peet
Dragons No.1 Teagan Berry has not been included in the Jillaroos squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships. Picture by Robert Peet

Just days after claiming the 2023 RLPA Players' Champion award, there has been no room left for Dragons custodian Teagan Berry in the latest Australian Jillaroos squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from AFL
More from sports
Corrimal teenager scoops the pool at New Zealand rescue titles
Corrimal teenager Brayden Woodford with one of the medals that he secured at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships. Picture - Supplied
The three-day competition was held in Auckland.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
'It's a shame': McAndrew hopeful Oak Flats can return to cricket top grade
Nathan McAndrew batting for South Australia in their Sheffield Shield clash against NSW at North Dalton Park in October, 2022. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Nathan McAndrew believes the duration of the game is cricket's biggest challenge.
Agron Latifi
No comments
Five burning issues Illawarra rugby must address to prosper
Pictures by Anna Warr and Linda Faiers.
It was a very dramatic Illawarra rugby season to say the least.
Agron Latifi
No comments
Paul Michlmayr sees Helensburgh's potential as he makes his return to the club
Paul Michlmayr coaching Port Kembla's youth team earlier in the season. Picture supplied
This will be Michlmayr's second stint at Helensburgh.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.