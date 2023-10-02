Just days after claiming the 2023 RLPA Players' Champion award, there has been no room left for Dragons custodian Teagan Berry in the latest Australian Jillaroos squad.
Australian head coach Brad McDonald on Tuesday named a 21-woman squad for the Pacific Championships. Despite securing one of the NRLW's most prestigious honours on Sunday - and finishing with a league-high 11 tries Berry was left out in favour of 2023 NRLW Dally M Medallist Tamika Upton and former St George Illawarra fullback, Emma Tonegato.
Upton joins Emma Manzelmann (Cowboys) and Jess Elliston (Titans) as the three new faces in the Australian squad. Upton's premiership-winning Knights teammates Yasmin Clydsdale and Caitlan Johnson have also been named to play in the championships.
Australia's campaign kicks off against New Zealand on Saturday, October 14 in Townsville.
"The expanded NRLW premiership has been an outstanding success this year and we will now see the best of the best represent the Jillaroos," Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys said.
"I'd like to congratulate all of these players who thoroughly deserve their selection and will now proudly wear the Australian colours in an exciting tournament for the international game."
Tarryn Aiken, Kezie Apps, Shaylee Bent, Ali Brigginshaw, Lauren Brown, Jaime Chapman, Kennedy Cherrington, Yasmin Clydsdale, Keeley Davis, Jess Elliston, Caitlan Johnston, Isabelle Kelly, Olivia Kernick, Emma Manzelmann, Shannon Mato, Evania Pelite, Julia Robinson, Jessica Sergis, Simaima Taufa, Emma Tonegato and Tamika Upton.
