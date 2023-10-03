A woman has died from a fall at a remote lookout in the Morton State Conservation Area, about 25 kilometers west of Nowra.
NSW police were alerted to the incident at the McKenzie's Saddle walking track at Buangla around 11.45am on Monday. It appeared the woman had fallen around 50 metres from a rock landing at MacKenzie's Lookout.
The lookout is accessed by two steep fire trails and provides spectacular views over over Mount Barron, Hanson Hill and Gradys Hill.
A police rescue operation was under way on Monday to retrieve the body, with the Toll rescue helicopter providing assistance.
No details were available of the woman's identity. Police said that a report was being prepared for the coroner.
In December 2019, a boy, 13, slipped and fell to his death at the same remote location.
