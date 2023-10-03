Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The body of a woman has been found below MacKenzie's Lookout, west of Nowra

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 3 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has died from a fall at a remote lookout in the Morton State Conservation Area, about 25 kilometers west of Nowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.