Motorists on the M1 in Spring Hill are lucky to be alive after a truck veered onto the wrong side of the road and crashed, leaving the truckie with serious head injuries.
The truck was travelling southbound on the M1 Princes Motorway, just north of Five Island Road, at 10.20am on Tuesday, October 3, when the crash occurred.
"Someone travelling behind him saw him starting to veer all across the road," NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said of a witness at the scene.
"He veered across the road and over an embankment. He was headed towards northbound traffic, but his wheels got stuck and he veered back again towards the embankment."
The truck came to a stop in the embankment and emergency services rushed to the scene.
The 24-year-old male truckie received serious head injuries and was left trapped in his vehicle.
"He has no recollection of the accident," Insp Rees said.
Firefighters used a specialised rescue platform to bring them up to the same height as the truck's cab, as they cut him out of the vehicle.
Paramedics took spinal precautions during their treatment and Insp Rees said the man had some sensory deficits following the crash.
The man was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Insp Rees said it was extremely fortunate nobody else was injured during the horror crash.
"It's just lucky for everyone," he said.
More to come.
