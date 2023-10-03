Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

No charges for person who started Kanahooka fire that threatened lives, homes

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated October 3 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A person accused of putting lives and homes at risk during a raging fire, that destroyed five cars, two tractors and one boat at Kanahooka will not be charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.